VIDEO: S.C. receiver makes acrobatic game-winning TD grab

Some big catches are beautiful on their own. Some stand out based on the circumstances in which they occurred.

Then you have the catch Gaffney (S.C.) High senior wide receiver Reggie Harris made Friday night, which was the perfect combination of both.

With 1:55 to go in a game against Dorman (Roebuck, S.C.) High, Gaffney trailed by four and faced third-and-15 from the opposing 16-yard line. Quarterback Undre Lindsay dropped back and then rolled right, then heaved a pass toward Harris at the back of the end zone.

As you can see, it was close as to whether Harris got a foot down. The officials conferred and said he did.

“The play was completely different from what happened,” Harris told the Spartanburg Herald-Journal. “He threw it up, I had to make a complete 360 and I just went up and by the grace of God caught it. It was supposed to go on the sideline.”

A defensive stand later, and Gaffney had won the game.

The best plays often don’t go as initially designed. That is often what makes them great. However it was initially drawn up, the play of Harris’ life was the play of his team’s season. And it was a pretty one.