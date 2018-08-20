VIDEO: Sacramento RB Prophet Brown completely jukes a defense out of its shoes

Prophet Brown isn’t a top college football recruit … yet. That’s due at least in part to the fact that most haven’t seen him; he spent the 2018 season on the Monterey Trail (Calif.) freshman team, before getting the call up to the varsity squad to start the 2018 campaign.

Let’s just say that may have been a wise decision by the Monterey Trail coaching staff.

In the team’s season-opening, 41-6 rout of Sheldon, Brown scored the most memorable touchdown of his team’s early season on a remarkable 54-yard run that included two aggressively jagged cutbacks a pair of terrific open field blocks, at least three broken tackles and a last ditch sprint to the pylon that was worth 6 points.

Given the degree of difficulty on that score, we’d be willing to bet he’ll make it back to pay dirt again in the coming weeks. For now, let is be noted that Brown has officially put his marker down.