VIDEO: Shaqir O'Neal, Shaq's younger son, throws down first in-game dunk

Shaqir O’Neal, the younger son of Shaquille O’Neal, has finally gone where his father and brother, Shareef O’Neal, have gone so many times before.

During Crossroads School’s Monday night game at Ribet Academy, Shaqir O’Neal read a pass between two Ribet players and took off for the races. By the time he reached the rim, O’Neal was free to elevate and throw down a dunk, the first of his prep career.

It was a pretty impressive throw down for any player, let alone someone making his first bow with a rim rocker. Given his pedigree and size, this certainly won’t be the last one.

And for Crossroads fans, it’s surely a source of comfort to have an O’Neal dunking on the fast break again.