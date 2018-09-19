VIDEO: Shaq's son, Shaqir O'Neal, dunks and glides like Kevin Durant

Shaqir O’Neal is Shaq’s younger son. Like his older brother Shareef, now a UCLA freshman, Shaqir is making the most out of his basketball bloodlines. And he’s now starting to take flight.

While the video you see above doesn’t come from a game, it does showcase the younger O’Neal brother’s evolving and elevating game. A future teammate of LeBron “Bronny” James, barring a sudden transfer from either of the stars, O’Neal has the build and glide of a very different star.

Anyone else see shades of Kevin Durant here?

None of this is to say that Shaqir O’Neal is about to be Kevin Durant. He would have to take extraordinary steps forward to come close to that. The good news is he doesn’t have to. At 6-foot-2, he’s likely to grow inches still. If he can add additional muscle to his frame, we know he has the innate athleticism and genetics to continue to build out his low post game.

Or he could follow his brother’s lead and evolve into another oversized swingman, the truly in vogue player of this generation. Either way, he has all the advantages that most elite recruits don’t. And it doesn’t hurt that he moves and leaps as effortlessly as Kevin Durant, either.