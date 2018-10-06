VIDEO: Somehow, North Mac High School WR Sam Mount made this circus catch

There are wild circus catches, and then there is this crazy grab by North Mac (Ill.) High School wide receiver Sam Mount. We have absolutely no idea how he came down with it.

The grab came in the first quarter of North Mac’s 21-14 setback against Pleasant Plains. With North Mac quarterback Jake Mullink desperate for an outlet over the middle of the field, he looked for his most reliable target in Sam Mount. The issue was that Mount was double-covered, leading to what seemed destined for a surefire disaster.

Instead, the pass deflected off a defender’s back, Mount’s foot, Mount’s hand, a defender’s hand, and then back into Mount’s arms for a big-time gain.

They wouldn’t be able to recreate that play in 100 years if they tried. That makes the catch all the more entertaining and unique.