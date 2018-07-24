VIDEO: St. Louis Trinity Catholic RB Mookie Cooper drops defender with feint in route drill

Mookie Cooper is considered one of the top rising junior football recruits in the nation. The St. Louis native stars for Missouri powerhouse Trinity Catholic, he is a consensus top-100 overall prospect, and is ranked as the top player in the state of Missouri in his class.

What’s more, Cooper plays with a distinct element of flair. He celebrates touchdowns like Chris Johnson in search of bongo drums. He hits the corner with the confidence that if he gets daylight, he’s gone.

And, as he showed while in workout sweats, he is elusive enough to shake and defender when lined up as a pass catcher in the flat.

Mookie Cooper really did my guy LIKE THAT 🤐 @moooksterr1 pic.twitter.com/I8yWoStbL3 — Overtime (@overtime) July 23, 2018

Eat your heart out James White.

Now, could Cooper pull that off a second time in a row, particularly after the defense saw it coming? Maybe not. Of course, given his speed, Cooper might not have to. It would be awfully hard to stop him in the red zone once he saw the prospect of pay dirt, no matter the circumstances.

That’s part of what makes him exciting. So are the feints. With two years left in his high school career, we should all enjoy Cooper for what he is, and what he can do.