VIDEO: Staunton River (Va.) uses no look, behind-the-back TD pass in finale

Staunton River High School (Moneta, Va.) entered it’s regular season finale against Patrick Henry High School (Roanoke, Va.) 0-9. It knew that to avoid a winless campaign it would have to pull out all the stops.
Apparently that includes wild, trick touchdown passes.
The video you see on the camera viewfinder above showcases precisely how Staunton River pulled that off, using a no-look, behind-the-back pass to score a wild touchdown in a season-finale for Golden Eagles.
It wasn’t enough, as the Patriots captured a 36-27 victory. That doesn’t mean the play wasn’t the most memorable of the game, or even the season for Staunton River. They may have gone out without a win, but they didn’t do so quietly.