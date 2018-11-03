VIDEO: Staunton River (Va.) uses no look, behind-the-back TD pass in finale

Staunton River High School (Moneta, Va.) entered it’s regular season finale against Patrick Henry High School (Roanoke, Va.) 0-9. It knew that to avoid a winless campaign it would have to pull out all the stops.

Staunton River with the most bizarre TD you’ll see this year or any year. Don’t @ me #FFE @WDBJ7FFE pic.twitter.com/LyR1MeMB48 — Logan Sherrill (@LoganSherrillTV) November 2, 2018

Apparently that includes wild, trick touchdown passes.

The video you see on the camera viewfinder above showcases precisely how Staunton River pulled that off, using a no-look, behind-the-back pass to score a wild touchdown in a season-finale for Golden Eagles.

It wasn’t enough, as the Patriots captured a 36-27 victory. That doesn’t mean the play wasn’t the most memorable of the game, or even the season for Staunton River. They may have gone out without a win, but they didn’t do so quietly.