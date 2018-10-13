VIDEO: Steelers WR Juju Smith-Schuster joins HS cheerleaders, band on sideline

The Steelers season hasn’t gone according to script in Western Pennsylvania, but while that may be leaving an emotional strain on stars like wide receiver Antonio Brown and (still) running back hold out LeVeon Bell, it doesn’t seem to be bringing second-year wide out JuJu Smith-Schuster down.

Team JuJu spent his Friday night at Bethel Park High School (Bethel Park, Penn.) in Western Pennsylvania, for the Bethel Park football game against Baldwin High School. He made sure to hang out with the cheerleaders, even leading a series of “Simon Says” style cheers with bright pink pom poms. He was a lot of things, but all of them were having fun.

Of course, Smith-Schuster saw lots of different parts of the stadium during the 28-7 Bethel Park win. He visited the band:

And the Bethel Park student section:

Make no mistake, the student section was full of Team JuJu love:

Most importantly, the fans loved it, heartily cheering each different cheer that JuJu kicked off. In fact, the support was so full-hearted, it may have topped almost anything he’s heard at Heinz Field this year.

If nothing else, Smith-Schuster learned that he’s got a future if this whole football thing doesn’t work out. Something tells us that won’t be necessary for awhile, but when the time comes, JuJu will be ready.