VIDEO: Tenn. 3-star WR A.J. Davis pulls down wild circus catch

There’s concentration in the heat of battle and then there’s A.J. Davis while double-covered downfield.

The three-star Maryville (Tenn.) High School junior wide receiver found himself double-covered as he cut across the middle of the field. One defender got a hand on the ball, but Davis didn’t give up.

Instead, the 5-foot-10 speedster kept his hands positioned and pulled in the loose ball out of thin air for a huge, unlikely catch.

Davis currently holds scholarship offers from Indiana as well as Central Michigan and a pair of Division I FCS programs in Chattanooga and Western Carolina.

That’s all fine and good for now, but a few more highlight reel grabs like the one he pulled off here and Davis may find himself with renewed interest from a whole host of power programs.