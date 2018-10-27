USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Tenn. 3-star WR A.J. Davis pulls down wild circus catch

Maryville WR A.J. Davis (Photo: @overtime/Twitter) Photo: @overtime/Twitter

VIDEO: Tenn. 3-star WR A.J. Davis pulls down wild circus catch

Football

VIDEO: Tenn. 3-star WR A.J. Davis pulls down wild circus catch

There’s concentration in the heat of battle and then there’s A.J. Davis while double-covered downfield.

The three-star Maryville (Tenn.) High School junior wide receiver found himself double-covered as he cut across the middle of the field. One defender got a hand on the ball, but Davis didn’t give up.

Instead, the 5-foot-10 speedster kept his hands positioned and pulled in the loose ball out of thin air for a huge, unlikely catch.

Davis currently holds scholarship offers from Indiana as well as Central Michigan and a pair of Division I FCS programs in Chattanooga and Western Carolina.

That’s all fine and good for now, but a few more highlight reel grabs like the one he pulled off here and Davis may find himself with renewed interest from a whole host of power programs.

, , , , Football, Outside The Box, Video

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2018/video-tenn-3-star-wr-a-j-davis-pulls-down-wild-circus-catch
VIDEO: Tenn. 3-star WR A.J. Davis pulls down wild circus catch
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.