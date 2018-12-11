VIDEO: Tenn. senior Anthony Jones Jr. throws down monster putback slam

The odds are if you know about an Anthony Jones, it’s probably either a former Baylor basketball player or the artist ex-husband of the late English princess Margaret. Well, let’s just say that neither of those Anthony Joneses are throwing down putback dunks in games where they completely clear the defense.

That’s another Anthony Jones — Anthony Jones Jr. of Humboldt (Tenn.) High School to be exact — directly below, soaring in on top of a player who had legitimately boxed him out and flushing one of the more overpowering jams of the season.

Yes, it was only worth two points, too, just like any other bucket, but the impact was so much greater than that, as the crowd and literally vibrating camera are a testament to.

Will a highlight reel dunk like that — a contender to be top dunk of the year, for sure — help Jones land a collegiate destination? That remains to be seen. He’s a classic tweener in terms of physical stature, 6-foot-5, 195 pounds with the size and game of a Charles Barkley post player, the athleticism of an elite swingman and the jump-out-of-the-gym factor of a Mac McClung. It all adds up for a really fun player to watch, even if some teams may wonder where he’ll play.

Then again, does it matter where he’s lining up if he just jumps over everyone else like that? Maybe not.