VIDEO: Tennessee HS QB pulls off Patrick Mahomes-like lefty throw

Call it a quarterback’s survival instinct kicking in.

You may have seen Chiefs phenom Patrick Mahomes throw with his left hand to avoid a Von Miller strip sack in a crucial moment of Kansas City’s win in Denver Monday night.

Thursday night, Davidson Academy (Nashville, Tenn.) senior quarterback Stone Norton did a mean Mahomes impression on a two-point conversion at Fayette Academy (Somerville, Tenn.).

You can see that, around the 10-yard line, a pair of Fayette defenders have Norton on their grasp. No matter, as the three-star and Florida International commit fires a perfect strike to the end zone with his left hand, part of a wild 62-56 Davidson win.

No word on if Norton is ambidextrous, but this is a pretty useful club to have in one’s bag. If this play is any indication, FIU is getting a good one.