VIDEO: Texas A&M commit Jeffery Carter made the INT of the season

We don’t care what level of football you’re talking about, you’re not going to see a better interception than this.

That’s Texas A&M commit Jeffery Carter employing some kind of a wild gymnastics maneuver to position himself to defend a pass. Then he didn’t defend the pass, he picked it off.

Carter is the star of the Mansfield Legacy High School defense, a four-star cornerback ranked just outside the top-10 at the position. He’s both a shutdown defender and a dynamic athlete who can go get a ball … as he showed on this play, where he somehow channeled both Odell Beckham Jr. and Olympic gymnast Danell Leyva.

That’s a unique combo for any player, let alone a 6-foot defensive back who looks like he already has that magical “it” factor to make a difference at the next level.

