VIDEO: Texas football coach saves woman from flooding waters

Arlington Bowie (Texas) football coach Danny DeArman is widely regarded as one of the good guys in the Dallas-Fort Worth football community. He proved that and more on Saturday when raging flood waters coursed through the streets of Irving, the longtime (but no longer) home of the Dallas Cowboys.

As reported by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Irving was among the towns and cities in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex to experience significant flooding after rain deluged the area. The flooding was particularly pronounced across some low-lying streets in Irving, leaving a number of cars stranded by the flood waters, with more caught when their drivers attempted to cross the flooded passages and stalled out instead.

Via one of those means, a local woman became stranded inside her car and was caught in a particularly perilous situation when DeArman arrived just in time to save the day. The football coach and another man broke out the woman’s window, with DeArman then giving the woman a lift out of and away from danger … on his back.

You can see DeArman in action directly above, with water nearly up to his knees. The coach allegedly got the woman in question to safer ground, then was apparently able to stay safe himself.

According to the Star-Telegram, as many as eight inches fell in areas of Tarrant County on Saturday, creating the flash flooding that led to DeArman’s dramatic escape effort.