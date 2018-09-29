VIDEO: Texas freshman football player suffers concussion after being choked, head slammed in game

A freshman football player for Burleson High was attacked on the field by an opponent, leading to a concussion. Now his mother and others are questioning whether that player’s mandatory single-game suspension was sufficient for the violence of his attack.

As reported by the Burleson Star and San Antonio news radio station KTSA, the incident in question unfolded Sep. 13, when the Burleson freshman team played host to Waco University. During the contest, Burleson athlete Jagger Gower was targeted multiple times by University opponents.

The most violent, which you can see above, included a series of horrifyingly violent attacks, including having his head repeatedly pounded against the turf after he had already been punched and choked.

Coaches of both teams rushed on to the field to break up the incident, though the University player was already walking off the field by the time they reached Gower. That University player was immediately ejected, which ruled him out of the remaining three quarters of that game and the entire following freshman football game.

That’s a good start, but some within the Burleson program feel it isn’t sufficient given the violence that emerged from the attack, particularly given Gower’s concussion, which is also ruling him out of action.

While Texas’ University Interscholastic League governing body is currently investigating the incident, Burleson ISD athletic director Phil Anderson has already indicated a willingness to escalate the incident to the state executive committee depending on the result out of the initial UIL investigation.

That may be necessary, as the attacking player in question could already be back on a field, given the nature of his initial ban in accordance with existing rules.