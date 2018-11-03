VIDEO: Texas HS football team wins on long Hail Mary as time expires

Texas high school football is known for a lot of things, like big crowds, big stadiums, and big prospects on the rosters.

As proven by John Tyler High School (Tyler, Texas) on Friday night, big finishes are also a major byproduct of Lone Star State gridiron action.

In a game it once led 21-0 but trailed in the final seconds, John Tyler executed the perfect Hail Mary play to pull out a stunner at Poteet High School (Mesquite).

Ke’Andre Street, a three-star wide receiver and University of Houston commit, leaped above five Poteet defenders in the end zone to grab the 49-yard desperation pass from Devlen Woods with no time on the clock as the Lions defeated the Pirates, 48-44.

As the Tyler Morning Telegraph reports, the victory clinched at least a share of the District 7-5A Division I title for the Lions and the No. 1 seed for the playoffs.

Per the Telegraph, John Tyler had the lead throughout the game until Poteet went up 44-41 with 15 seconds on the clock in the fourth on Poteet four-star junior running back Seth McGowan’s fourth rushing TD of the night.

The Telegraph reports that the Pirates kicked off and John Tyler took possession at its 31, but an offsides on the kickoff by Poteet placed the ball at the 36. Woods (15-for-19, 328 yards, TD; 9 rushes, 51 yards) then found Street (7 rec., 243 yards, TD) for 18 yards to the Poteet 46 with 8 seconds showing. On the next play, however, Woods was sacked back to the 49 with 1 second remaining. The officials then put a second back on the clock, and the visitors called a timeout.

That set the stage for the heroics you see above, closing out a fourth quarter in which the teams combined for 41 points.

It was the team that scored last, though, that went home happy.