VIDEO: Texas HS hockey player suspended indefinitely after stick attack

A high school club hockey player in Texas has been suspended indefinitely after he swung his stick and intentionally struck a defenseless player twice during a game on Sunday.

As WFAA in Dallas reports, the game was between the Arlington/Midlothian Attack and the Grapevine/Colleyville Ice Hockey Association. Both club teams are part of the AT&T Metroplex High School Hockey League, a grouping of teams sponsored by the Dallas Stars and sanctioned by the Texas Amateur Hockey Association (TAHA).

Since TAHA is an affiliate of USA Hockey, the unnamed player is suspended from all USA Hockey activities. The suspended player is not being identified because he is a minor.

In the video that was sent to WFAA, players from both teams are seen colliding behind the Arlington/Midlothian net. As the Arlington/Midlothian player laid on the ice, the Grapevine/Colleyville player got up and hit him twice on the back with his stick.

Per WFAA, the Grapevine/Colleyville player received a match penalty from officials, meaning he was kicked out of the game. It resulted in him being suspended indefinitely from USA Hockey play.

TAHA vice president Lucas Reid told WFAA that the player will receive a hearing on January 8 in regards to the match penalty.

WOW. An area high school club hockey player has been suspended indefinitely from @usahockey play after striking an opponent multiple times with his hockey stick. The TX Amateur Hockey Association is now investigating. We're talking more about it right now on @wfaa. pic.twitter.com/prk0AMDQoZ — Matt Howerton (@HowertonNews) December 12, 2018

TAHA has match penalty hearings once every month. Reid told WFAA that “this is the worst thing that I’ve seen on video.”

Reggie Hall, the President of TAHA, sent WFAA this statement earlier this week.

“The Texas Amateur Hockey Association and USA Hockey have worked diligently to make our sport safe and enjoyable for amateur hockey players of all ages. This collective effort has been instrumental in the record growth in our Affiliate over the past six years. We are disturbed by the actions seen on the video from this weekend’s high school game and have taken immediate steps to suspend the offending player indefinitely pending a disciplinary hearing in January. These actions are not part of our game and have no place in our sport. Such acts are extremely rare and not representative of the players and families that participate in the thousands of games we oversee each and every season.”

The coach of the Arlington/Midlothian Attack told WFAA that the player who was struck is doing OK.