VIDEO: Texas signee Jordan Whittington scores 6 TDs, breaks Eric Dickerson rushing record in state title win

You want an epic performance in a state title game? Give a call to Jordan Whittington why don’t you.

Whittington, who signed with the Texas Longhorns just two days earlier, completely burned up the AT&T Stadium turf to lead Cuero to a 40-28 Class 4A state title victory against Pleasant Grove. In the process, he broke the Texas Class 4A title game rushing record set 40 years earlier by NFL Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson.

Jordan Whittington did it all today: 334 rushing yards (#UILState record)

43 receiving yards

377 total yards

6 touchdowns

11 tackles

Offensive MVP

Defensive MVP State Champion. pic.twitter.com/4qJhTHe4yo — John Elizondo (@johndelizondo) December 21, 2018

In fact, Whittington’s epic performance not only broke the Class 4A record, but also the overall 11-man mark that was previously held by former Texas running back Jonathan Gray.

The statistics were nothing short of sensational. In a regulation game to determine a state crown, Whittington finished with 334 yards on 28 carries and scored 6 times, once on an epic touchdown that you can see below. He added 43 receiving yards and the aforementioned touchdown to end with 377 total yards on offense. On the other side of the ball had added 11 tackles to lead his team, wrapping as both the Offensive and Defensive MVP.

“Those are great players and I actually looked up to Johnathan Gray when he was in high school,” Whittington told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “Respect to them, but I’m glad I did it. It’s overwhelming but all the credit goes to God, the team, and the fans and without them I wouldn’t be able to do it.”

Incredibly, the most memorable touchdown — that reception in slow motion above — came with no time on the clock in the first half, and was made necessary because the previous play was ruled inconclusively incomplete. That play? It also resulted in a Whittington touchdown. He was that unstoppable.

HOLY $%#*@J_Whitt3 is GOOD! His first TD when time expired was ruled incomplete (questionable!), so what does he do? CATCHES ANOTHER! #UILonFOX pic.twitter.com/w39kDwbO75 — FOX Sports Southwest (@FOXSportsSW) December 21, 2018

So just how good was Whittington’s performance on the biggest stage? It’s just about unprecedented. No one has ever rushed for more yards, and few have scored six times in a single game, regular season or playoffs. To accomplish both of those things and lead the team defensively, at Class 4A (the state’s third-highest) is particularly impressive.

For Cuero, Whittington was the key to the school’s first state title since 1974, some 44 years ago. For Texas fans, he might just be the magic touch the Longhorns have missed since the McCoy and Shipley days. If nothing else, whenever Whittington gets the ball, it won’t be boring.