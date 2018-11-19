VIDEO: The basketball play of the year so far came from a girls elite scrimmage

It’s very, very early in the high school basketball season (many states haven’t truly started), but it’s never too early to roll tape on some of the season’s best highlights. That was the case with this play from Angelica Velez, which is both more shifty and sureshoot than anyone on a play that most of her male counterparts wouldn’t even try to attempt.

That’s Velez with the ball, competing for the Exodus Girls EYBL Program. The fact that Velez is competing for a legitimate EYBL program and not her home high school speaks to the talent she’s competing against … and in this case, embarrassing.

It’s not just that Velez takes on her defender and then wickets her legs like a croquet round. It’s that she does that and then goes ahead and drains a deep three, Steph Curry style.

Also worth noting: Check the wild reaction from Velez’s sideline, with both coaches erupting and her teammates going particularly wild after she drained the shot.

To be fair, thats’ what truly made the play so special. It’s one thing to have the audacity to continue one’s dribble through a defender’s legs, it’s another to pull that off and then immediately drain a three. Having the mental fortitude to do the second half of that double-take is part of what makes Velez one of the most exciting young girls basketball players to watch.