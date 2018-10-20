VIDEO: The Colony (Texas) executes sweet hook and lateral to win game

This, as they say, is exactly how you draw it up.

With time winding down and the score tied at 14-14 Friday night at Lone Star (Frisco, Texas), the Colony (Texas) High football team broke out a play it practices every week but has never put into game action.

Never, that is, until Friday night at Frisco’s Toyota Stadium.

No. Freaking. Way. The Colony take the lead with this trickery w/ 8 seconds left. Wow!!!! Unbelievable. #txhsfb #SLMGridiron pic.twitter.com/2dytUiUwo3 — Bryan Murphy (@BryanMurphy_) October 20, 2018

Does the hook and lateral (or hook and ladder, depending on your preference) ever look better than that? Put aside the overpowering soccer lines, a Texas rarity (the game was held at the home stadium of FC Dallas). It would be difficult to find better execution on a pass/catch/lateral/TD run combination at any level.

The final was The Colony 21, Lone Star 14, all because The Colony head coach Rudy Rangel decided this was the time to “Break Glass in Case of Emergency.”