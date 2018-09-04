VIDEO: The defense called out the play -- and Wisconsin sensation Darios Crawley-Reid reeled off a 60-yard TD anyway

Dominican knew exactly what was coming.

On the second play from scrimmage between Martin Luther and Dominican on Friday night, both the Knights sideline and defense were calling out the play that the Spartans were about to run.

They still couldn’t stop it.

That is the story of the first three games of the season for opponents of Martin Luther and running back Darios Crawley-Reid, the state’s leading rusher, who this time took the handoff 60 yards for the first of his six touchdowns on the evening.

“They knew exactly what we were going to run, and we just executed,” Crawley-Reid said. “I’m thinking when they’re calling out the play that my quarterback (Nik Mueller) is smart enough that if he needs to pull the ball and go, he will. I know my line’s going to do their job.”

It wasn’t the first time a defense has known what was coming and still couldn’t stop it against the Spartans, who won 53-7 to improve to 3-0.

“A lot of teams are going to see the alignment and say that they know what we’re going to do,” Crawley-Reid said. “I think we’re just so confident in our ability to execute as a team that we can still score on the play.”

Read the rest of the story in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel