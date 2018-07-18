The latest highlight from 5-star WR Jadon Haselwood as incredible as you'd expect

If you’ve paid attention here, you’ve probably noticed that Jadon Haselwood is a bit special. The five-star wide receiver from Cedar Grove committed to in-state Georgia in March, shortly before he elevated from a four-star to five-star prospect. His legend has only grown since then, as Haselwood continues to churn out remarkable highlight reel catches.

The latest is no joke, as disseminated by our partners at Overtime.

That’s Haselwood, one upping uber-superstar WR Odell Beckham Jr. when it comes to sheer nonchalance. It’s not enough that he’s out there pulling down not one, but two wild one-handed catches. He’s doing it practically without breaking a sweat, then flipping the ball to no one in particular as if it was a simple out route drill.

The grabs came during the Powerade Blazing 7v7 tournament in Charlotte, which featured a handful of the nation’s best teams. While Haswelwood’s Cedar Grove wasn’t one of the top finishers, the wide out was one of the standout performers, as one might have expected all along.

So what is one to make of Haselwood’s future? It’s pretty bright, though you may not want to tell him to wear shades. That’s a bit high effort for a low-key guy like Haselwood.