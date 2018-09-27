VIDEO: The man behind the viral Clay Matthews roughing the passer imitation is a prep basketball coach

If you are at all aware of the NFL or even general sports pop culture, you’ve probably heard about the NFL’s spate of roughing the passer penalties, a number of which (the most noticeable at that) have been whistled against Packers linebacker Clay Matthews.

While Matthews’ penalties have been tough to take, particularly because of their timing, they have inspired one truly terrific development: A spate of social media videos poking fun at just how soft the new rule is.

The first, and most viral, of those videos came from Wisconsin itself, and it apparently came from someone with direct high school sports ties. As reported by Capital Newspapers, Sean McGann is the head boys basketball coach at Sauk Prairie, and he’s also the man behind the now infamous video poking fun at the NFL’s new rules.

Here’s the video which made McGann famous across the internet, overnight:

How to sack a quarterback in the NFL….wait nvm. pic.twitter.com/EYuOo4qNEq — Sean McGann (@seanmickeyG14) September 23, 2018

Get it? McGann’s sack was too rough even though he delicately laid down the quarterback on a pillow. Clever, and super timely; the video had been filmed and uploaded within minutes of Matthews’ latest roughing the passer penalty.

“Overnight, it just absolutely took off,” McGann told Capital Newspapers. “It’s just nuts the amount of stuff. I wasn’t expecting it to happen, but it’s been cool.

“As soon as LeBron liked it, it took my breath away. He’s watched the video and you think about how many millions of people watch videos of him. … Then when Snoop Dogg put me on Instagram, I was like, ‘What is going on?’”

The question now is how McGann can use his sudden internet celebrity and clever video to help himself and the Sauk Prairie basketball program. If nothing else, he’s already added a buzz to the campus via the attention that his clip has driven.

“I can’t walk through the halls without kids going, ‘Oh my god, you’re famous,’” McGann told Capital Newspapers. “They’re more excited than I am.”