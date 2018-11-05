VIDEO: The year's wildest prep football comeback was inspired by opposite outcome in Minn. last year

Two Minnesota teams combined for the wildest, most outlandish high school football comeback of the 2018 season on Friday night, and their wild storyline was inspired by an equal and opposite comeback a year earlier.

In a classic case of turnabout is fair play, the St. Michael-Albertville (Minn.) High School (STMA) football team scored 29 unanswered points in the final 6:32 of Friday’s game against Edina (Minn.) High School. As reported by the Northstar Football News. the comeback involved three onside kicks, a two-point coversion and a game-saving interception with just more than a minute remaining.

Incredible, it was the STMA team that squandered a seemingly unassailable lead in 2017, with Maple Grove somehow scoring 21 points in 59 seconds to stun STMA, thanks in part to two consecutive recovered onside kicks.

STMA did that one better on Friday, pulling down three-straight onside kicks during the fourth quarter of the game with Edina. Running back Desean Philips scored three touchdowns, including the game-tying points with fewer than two minutes remaining, as STMA completed a remarkable comeback. Teammate Brandon Langdok recovered the first two onside kicks to keep his team’s comeback hopes alive, and Kale Hoselton pulled in the interception with just more than a minute remaining, salting away an unlikely STMA win if ever there was one.

“Our kids have been through a lot,” St. Michael-Albertville head coach Jared Essler told Northstar Football News. “I’m proud of the way our seniors hung in there because last year they were kind of the laughingstock, it went viral in the wrong way. I’d like for them to a have a little positive publicity. I wish I could bring my 2017 seniors back and they could be a part of it because that was a hard way for them to end.

The 2018 team won’t have the same problem.