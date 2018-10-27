WATCH: Third grader runs for 70-yard touchdown

It was like a game of tag on the playground.

Third grader Blaise Jones of Elwood (Ind.) Panthers Youth Football League Fourth Grade All-Stars was not going to be “it” as he avoided all the defenders en route to a 70-yard touchdown.

After faking the handoff, Jones rolled left. He outraced the lone defender who read the play correctly to the outside and took off down the sideline.

But then he was surrounded.

@SportsCenter 3rd grader Blaise Jones #82 roles out and runs for a 70 yard touchdown for the Elwood (Indiana) Panthers Youth Football League 4th grade All-Stars vs Alexandria, IN Wednesday night at Alexandria High School. 10-24-2018 #SCTOP10 pic.twitter.com/EvdqDwIzZa — Terry Jones (@TerryJo6391052) October 26, 2018

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

With three boys in front, one trailing and another coming up behind a pair of Jones’ teammates, it looked like he would be stopped for what had already been a large gain.

Nope. This is the playground, remember?

Jones cut and the first defender was unable to change direction with him, falling.

Two others caught up, but Jones was able to spin out of a tackle.

He got help from a blocker, and all that was left was to outrace one defender to the outside and then get to the end zone fast enough to avoid a larger defender with longer legs.

The defender’s angle wasn’t quite perfect, allowing Jones to take it to the house.

It was an impressive touchdown from an elusive young third grader.