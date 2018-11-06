VIDEO: This TD run by Ala. RB Christian Smith broke so many tackles it's insane

Christian Smith may not be the most well-known running back in the state of Alabama, but something tells us his name may end up on some collegiate watch lists sooner rather than later, particularly if he can keep up this kind of thing:

I have NEVER seen SO MANY BROKEN TACKLES. WTF 🚨 @C_Seale2134 pic.twitter.com/ouu9joYFqk — Overtime (@overtime) November 5, 2018

Seriously, there are broken tackles, and then there’s the kind of touchdown run that Smith put together. That wasn’t just a pair of tackles broken by hard running. It was an entire team worth of stops shunted to the side by a running back who simply refused to go down.

The touchdown scored on the carry by Smith was easily the most memorable of Ranburne (Ala.) High School’s 35-20 victory against White Plains (Ala.) High School. What was once a cagey contest suddenly wasn’t, thanks in part to Smith’s determination not to be brought down.

Smith is a junior. He has another season in front of him, and plenty more opportunities to prove that touchdown wasn’t entirely a fluke. Let’s all hope it wasn’t, because it sure was fun to watch.