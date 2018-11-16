USA Today Sports

VIDEO: This Texas football coach's whistle belongs in a museum

Everyone has a hidden talent. For Steele High School (Cibolo, Texas) head football coach David Saenz Jr., that’s his whistle.

No, not a metal whistle, or any other apparatus. His mouth-formed, screeching whistle. As reported by our San Antonio TEGNA partner KENS 5, here’s what Saenz’s power whistle sounds like:

Did you catch that? It would be pretty hard to miss. And if you did, you might even catch it at your local Walmart, too.

Just make sure to stay within earshot … which is just about anywhere.

