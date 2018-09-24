VIDEO: Those Patrick Mahomes circus TDs are nothing new. Just watch his high school highlights

Sunday saw the Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes show grind forward toward what feels like an inexorable Super Bowl or Mahomes injury, with a particularly special touchdown delivered in the second quarter. Here’s that throw:

Yup. That’s a heck of a touchdown pass. But guess what? This one, also from Mahomes when he was at Whitehouse (Texas) High, is even better:

Eerie. A few hours *before* Patrick Mahomes' ridiculous touchdown scramble-throw today, his high school coach sent me this. Look at the flick of the wrist. He's 16. pic.twitter.com/04EvNFQTda — Robert Klemko (@RobertKlemko) September 24, 2018

And here’s the crazy thing: THAT touchdown wasn’t even one of Mahomes’ best at Whitehouse. Watching his high school Hudl highlights is a bit like tripping through a wormhole that transports one from 2012 to 2024, when one player from a time where offenses are far more advanced happens to be dropped down in the middle of nowhere in a lost and forgotten time where Jurassic ball carriers roamed the earth.

Brace yourself, because here is the Mahomes cannon in all its unvarnished glory:

Pretty good, right? Well, those were from his junior season. Here’s some of Mahomes as a senior:

And defying all expectations, Mahomes’ best touchdown pass of ALL may have come when he was a sophomore in a game against Poteet High:

What does all this teach us, beyond the fact that some talent really is God given? Well, Mahomes has spoken about his baseball influenced his unorthodox release, which gives him an opportunity to make plays at some times when more traditional quarterbacks might be stymied. It also showcases just how great an athlete Mahomes is, particularly when he’s under heavy pressure.

And, finally, it helps uncover some really great high school photos of Mahomes in an awkward celebratory pose, courtesy of East Texas Sports Network. Go check them out. Trust us, you won’t regret it.