VIDEO: Top Chosen 25 junior Jalen Green's 'summer rewind' highlights

After a monster sophomore season for San Joaquin Memorial (Fresno) this past winter, which concluded with a CIF Central Section title and an appearance in the CIF Open Division state tournament, Jalen Green has become one of the nation’s most celebrated college prospects, drawing comparisons anywhere from Penny Hardaway to Tracy McGrady to Kobe Bryant.

And how has he handled the hype? Based on this Mars Reel highlight package, he handled it well on the summer AAU circuit, playing with the California-based EBO. Green enters his junior season with a No. 1 billing in the Class of 2020 for USA TODAY’s Chosen 25.

