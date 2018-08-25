VIDEO: Unbelievable tip-assist TD catch leads to OT win in Michigan

An overtime win is a heck of a way to start a football season. An overtime win predicated by an insane tipped pass from a tight end back to his wide receiver? That might be the top of the pile.

Good start to the season pic.twitter.com/EDacm8d9ot — Brady Chicone (@bradychicone25) August 24, 2018

We head to Michigan, where Port Huron Northern and Lake Shore headed to overtime after trading a strong first half (Northern) and second half (Lake Shore) in a 14-14 tie. Northern started the extra period with the ball and drove down the field until it found itself in the red zone, with quarterback Seth Klink looking for an open receiver in the end zone.

He couldn’t find one, and pushed a pass in to tight end Braiden McGregor. The tight end was tightly covered and couldn’t get free to make a play to catch the ball, but he could make a play to keep the ball alive for someone else. McGregor was able to tip the ball back to Northern wide receiver Brady Chicone, who pulled in the catch, scored the touchdown and then celebrated when his team’s defense held fast for a 21-14 season-opening win.

“It showed what kind of character we had with our backs against the wall,” Port Huron Northern coach Larry Roelens told the Port Huron Times-Herald, a Gannett partner. “The kids fought through and we have a young team. We have 17 seniors and 30 juniors. We ran the ball decently and had some penalties that hurt our drives.”

Those penalties don’t smart so much when there’s an all-time heads-up play to seal a first win.