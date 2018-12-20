VIDEO: Utah prep hoops player shatters backboard on alley-oop dunk

The backboard-breaking dunk can call to mind the greats like Shaquille O’Neal or the late Darryl Dawkins.

Duke freshman Zion Williamson is the latest ferocious dunker who seems like a candidate to shatter the glass each time he elevates in the direction of the hoop.

With that in mind, we bring you this alley-oop finish out of Cypress High School (Magna, Utah) from Wednesday night. The visitors in maroon, Mountain View (Orem, Utah), have possession.

Sometimes, a dunk doesn’t have to almost register on the Richter scale to bring the game to a halt.

Broken Backboard dunk by JR Hayes from Mountain View High school. @SportsCenter #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/IN1mEdOEIJ — KW (@wilsonka32) December 20, 2018

Our reaction was exactly that of the teenage spectator in the foreground.

JR Hayes is listed on his Hudl profile as 6-2, 180 pounds, and on MaxPreps as 6-1, 160 pounds. We can talk about physics equations all day (or maybe you can), but whatever the case may be, Hayes grabbed the rim in just the right spot with just the proper amount of force for the backboard to be no longer.

It is a rare moment, and thank you to Twitter user @wilsonka32 for capturing the play for the world to see. Here’s hoping there were a broom, dustpan and spare basketball hoop nearby.