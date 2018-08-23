VIDEO: Utah school wins on overtime pick six

Of all the dramatic ways to win, Snow Canyon in Utah may have escaped on opening weekend with the most compelling.

That’s a pick 6 in OVERTIME for the WIN 😱 (via @david_park99) pic.twitter.com/xUCmyvgX6b — Overtime (@overtime) August 22, 2018

With Taylorsville driving and the score tied 29-29 in overtime, Snow Canyon senior Carson Holyoak read a Taylorsville pass to the end zone, jumping the route, pulling in an interception, slithering out of a tackle and then taking off for the races, earning Snow Canyon a 35-29 victory.

According to the St. George News, Snow Canyon pulled into a tie with a field goal in the final seconds to force the extra period. The victory came on a neutral field, with Dixie State University playing host as Snow Canyon waits for its new stadium to be completed.

Still, the highlight was obviously Holyoak’s huge play which capped a come-from-behind victory for Snow Canyon when many surely wrote them off.