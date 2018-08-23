VIDEO: Utah school wins on overtime pick six

USA Today Sports

Of all the dramatic ways to win, Snow Canyon in Utah may have escaped on opening weekend with the most compelling.

With Taylorsville driving and the score tied 29-29 in overtime, Snow Canyon senior Carson Holyoak read a Taylorsville pass to the end zone, jumping the route, pulling in an interception, slithering out of a tackle and then taking off for the races, earning Snow Canyon a 35-29 victory.

According to the St. George News, Snow Canyon pulled into a tie with a field goal in the final seconds to force the extra period. The victory came on a neutral field, with Dixie State University playing host as Snow Canyon waits for its new stadium to be completed.

Still, the highlight was obviously Holyoak’s huge play which capped a come-from-behind victory for Snow Canyon when many surely wrote them off.

