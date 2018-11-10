VIDEO: Va. receiver makes wild, juggling TD reception off pass from brother

May all of us have bounces go our way this weekend like this one did for the North Cross School (Roanoke, Va.) football team Friday night.

And this play in a Virginia Independent Schools Association semifinal vs. Nansemond Suffolk Academy (Suffolk, Va.) also perhaps furthered the bond between brothers. Watch this crazy connection between North Cross QB Gabe Zappia and his brother, Austin Zappia.

⁦@Zapp_2⁩ catches a crazy touchdown from his brother Gabe Zappia in the VISAA state semis. @NCSRaiders vs. Nansemond Suffolk Academy⁩. ⁦@espn⁩ #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/NuwXRj971E — Aaron Jones (@____30____) November 10, 2018

Yes, we have also rolled this back several times, and we also have no earthly idea how brother Austin came away with this ball. The presence of mind to also sprint into the end zone makes it that much sweeter to see.

The TD was part of a 36-0 North Cross win to reach the VISAA Div. II state final. Sure, there were other scores in the game, but none with the juggling act like this that those in attendance will remember for a long time.