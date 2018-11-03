VIDEO: W. Va. receiver adjusts to ball in flight to make pretty one-handed snag

Not much has been going the way of the St. Albans (W. Va.) football team this season, but for one shining moment, their fortunes changed Friday night vs. Hurricane (W. Va.).

It was in this moment, despite the large deficit that his team faced, that St. Albans junior wide receiver Alex Musick made a catch you simply can’t watch just once. Big thanks to WCHS TV for the footage on the station Twitter account.

WHAT. A. CATCH! St. Albans' Alex Musick only needed one hand to haul in this pass from Jamielle Claytor #FNRprepfb #wvprepfb #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/X8QFE3awPe — Eyewitness News (@wchs8fox11) November 3, 2018

Yes, you saw that right. On the nice touch pass from quarterback Jamielle Claytor, Musick plays a sweet football melody, adjusting to the ball mid-air and twisting to come down with the one-handed grab.

As the announcer says, “We’ve done a lot of games this year, and I’m going to tell you right now, that’s the best catch I’ve see all year long.”

It’s up there for us, too. Rare is the grab that a player can make with his team down 37-0 in the second quarter, and still get a big reaction out of his teammates and fans. The final score, by the way, was 63-0 in favor of Hurricane.

That doesn’t take away from the sweet football melody played by Mr. Musick.