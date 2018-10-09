VIDEO: Watch 330-pound OT Ethan Carde throw a perfect trick play TD

There are halfback pass trick plays and WR option trick plays and the old fashioned quarterback option. You’ve seen all of those, plenty of times. What you may not have seen is the offensive tackle option pass.

Bloomingdale High School (Fla.) offensive lineman Ethan Carde might have given the nation the Piesman play of the year.

The pass was a 35-yard perfect spiral, and because it came from behind the line of scrimmage, it was absolutely legal. At 6-foot-8, 330 pounds, it’s entirely possible that Carde may have a future playing football at the collegiate level.

“My coach came up with the idea and we just went out and practiced it,” Carde said.

Bloomingdale, who went on to win 51-0, is 6-0 this season. Head coach Max Warner will sometimes call plays during blowouts to allow seniors who don’t get recognition to make a big play.

Carde’s brother, Dalton, got a running play two years prior, but he was stopped inside the two-yard line.

With the game secured over the weekend, head coach Max Warner called Carde’s number.

“I was like ‘Oh, I gotta find this man in the end zone or I’m going to get yelled at by Coach Warner,” Carde remembers thinking.

He had practice, though, including a 60-yard completion during walk-throughs.

“I was excited, I never even scored a touchdown in my life,” Carde said.

No worries. He did so with the precision of a a passer who can read the field while towering over the defenders.

And while one might think it unlikely that he get a chance to throw a pass like that again, now that we know he can, who is to say we won’t get to see this again?

And if it is played again, how is anyone supposed to stop the 6-foot-8 behemoth? You tell us, because that was one heck of a pass.