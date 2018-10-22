VIDEO: Watch 4-star WR Gee Scott Jr. stick a perfect catch-and-run

Eastside Catholic High School (Sammamish, Wash.) wide receiver Gee Scott Jr. is among the top-rated junior wide receiver prospects in the nation. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound four-star recruit has received scholarship offers from so many of the nation’s top college football programs, the likes of Ohio State and Notre Dame among them.

Now we know why.

That’s Scott going up and over a would-be tackler on a pitch-and-catch play aimed at providing Scott with the space to make a play. And his best attempt at making a play was to vault cleanly over a would-be tackler.

Scott didn’t score on the play, but that wasn’t all that important; Eastside Catholic cruised to a 44-17 victory against Bishop Blanchet. What’s more impressive is that he could clean a defender and still land on the run.

It was a big-time play, and it showcased the athleticism that has made Scott such a sought-after recruit already, more than a year out from his collegiate decision.