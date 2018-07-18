VIDEO: Watch 5-star LSU OL commit Kardell Thomas squat more than 600 pounds

Kardell Thomas is a big man, but he’s working very hard to get even bigger. Or more swoll, if you will.

Thomas is a five-star offensive tackle who has committed to play for his in-state LSU Tigers. He’s already 6-foot-3 and 356 pounds, and is working hard to get even bigger.

The Southern Lab (Southern University Lab School) rising senior has been committed to the Tigers for more than two years, and was recently performing his squats when more than 600 pounds was put on the bar.

A 600-plus pound squat? No problem for Thomas.

Seriously, check out how the bar bends as if it wants to give way during Thomas’ lift. There’s a reason why a teammate (?) who could practically be a WWE tag team contender was spotting Thomas as aggressively as possible. No one wants to see him get hurt.

Still, let’s not pretend no one wants to see Thomas squatting more than a quarter of a ton. Everyone wants to see Thomas squatting 600 pounds. That’s epic, just the latest epic move from a truly dominant football prospect.