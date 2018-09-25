USA Today Sports

Photo: Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images

VIDEO: Watch 5-star OL Kardell Thomas completely bully a defensive line

If you aren’t yet familiar with Kardell Thomas, you’re missing out.

Thomas — a five-star offensive guard who is considered the top prospect at his position and a top-five recruit in the state of Louisiana — is very, very large. According to 247Sports, Thomas tips the scales at 6-foot-3, 356 pounds, a frame that dwarfs just about any defensive lineman who dares square up opposite him.

That’s what makes his highlights for Louisiana power Southern University Lab so remarkable. Not only is Thomas agile, fast and athletic, he’s adaptable and plays with a mean streak.

In other words, he’s a home run of an offensive line prospect. Just check out the brief highlights from SU Lab’s 31-14 rout of Broadmoor on Friday night, above. That’s just not fair for a guy to be that overpowering and also that quick and fast.

It’s not like Friday’s win was an isolated incident for Thomas either. Here he is in action earlier this year:

And he was a veritable pancake machine at The Opening Regionals, too. And he squats more than 600 pounds, because of course he does.

The point? Kardell Thomas is a bad, bad man. Oppose him — literally or figuratively — at your own risk.

