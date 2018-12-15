VIDEO: Watch Aledo (Texas) DB make one-handed INT, return it 103 yards for TD

It is one thing entirely to make an interception. It another to do so in the end zone as you are trying to preserve a shutout in a state semifinal. It is quite another if you make said interception with one hand. And yet, the moment becomes even more enhanced when that interception becomes a 103-yard sprint to the opposite end zone.

Oh, and it all happens at the football palace known as AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

This was Aledo (Texas) High School senior Tre Owens’ big moment, and there is the footage of the mega HD screen footage to prove it.

Here is the memorable moment from the end zone angle, to capture the enormity of both the play itself and the venue in which it went down.

On Rider's closest chance to scoring so far, 4th and goal, Aledo's Tre Owens intercepts and takes it down to put them up 41-0 pic.twitter.com/hSBUkxY9jG — Andi (@andinewberry) December 15, 2018

The score was one of many in a 63-7 romp for Aledo (15-0) over S.H. Rider High School (Wichita Falls, Texas) in the 5A Division II state semifinals. As the Fort Worth Star-Telegram notes, Aledo will play in its third straight state final and its eighth in the last 10 years when it faces Fort Bend Marshall (Missouri City, Texas) in next week’s state final.

With plays like this one made by Owens, it is easy to see how Aledo finds itself near the top of the pack year after year.