VIDEO: Watch Chosen 25 WR Garrett Wilson do everything but score on this play

Upon selecting Lake Travis (Austin, Texas) senior wide receiver Garrett Wilson as the No. 17 in our inaugural Chosen 25 2019 High School Football Player Rankings, we wrote, “Wilson is a speedy receiver with the rare ability to make ‘wow’ catches.”

The five-star Ohio State commit can also make some “wow” yards after those catches as well, it turns out. Watch this human video game joystick at work for Lake Travis, No. 8 in the USA TODAY Super 25.

Oh. My. Goodness!😂@GarrettWilson_V breaks SEVEN tackles to turn nothing into a HUGE something! Lake Travis leads 7-0 early LIVE COVERAGE🗞: https://t.co/RWX0a2AS0S

🎥: @TheOldCoach pic.twitter.com/CaFpAYNES9 — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisTOC) September 29, 2018

Texas power Lake Travis beat in-town rival Austin handily, and Wilson played no small role.

His dazzling display done, Wilson will be kicking back and watching his future Buckeyes teammates visit Penn State on Saturday.

“Games like Ohio State has this weekend are the reasons why I’m so anxious to be a Buckeye,” Wilson told Eleven Warriors this week. “High-level matchups in primetime are things that kids dream of playing in. With that said, I’ve got the Buckeyes by 10 on Saturday.”

With Wilson in the lineup, Lake Travis is usually winning by way more than 10.