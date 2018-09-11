Watch Class of 2020 No. 1 recruit Bryan Bresee go full WWE on tackle

Wonder why Bryan Bresee is the No. 1-ranked overall football prospect in the country? Why wonder when you can see it on video.

That’s Bresee flipping and pinning an offensive lineman WWE style during Damascus’ (Md.) 35-14 victory against fellow suburban D.C. rival Sherwood. That is a remarkable feat of strength and athleticism.

Bresee — a 6-foot-5, 290-pound dynamo who lines up at defensive end — holds scholarship offers from 32 different programs, including all the big powers. As of now, he’s expected to choose between Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State, though one could never count out Alabama or any of the handful of other national powers desperately chasing Bresee.

Now it’s even more clear just why — and what — they’re chasing.