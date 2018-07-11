VIDEO: Watch female dunking sensation Fran Belibi throw down an alley oop

Fran Belibi first burst on to the scene in January 2017, a still-developing young talent with the stunning physical gift to dunk a basketball. Some 18 months later she’s also become a star for Team USA and a Stanford commit.

Yet, for all those developments, Belibi is also still an absolutely fantastic dunker, and she proved it again on Tuesday.

Belibi’s U.S. national teammate Paige Bueckers posted the following video of their connection for an old fashioned alley oop:

Fran doesn’t have a twitter but I felt the need to post our lob🐐🤘🏼🤤 pic.twitter.com/eGbnPFcQW2 — Paige Bueckers (@paigebueckers1) July 10, 2018

That is perfect form for anyone, let alone a teenage girl.

It’s exceptionally exciting to think that at this point, Belibi could realistically do this in a game, too. So far she’s relied on fast break opportunities where she can elevate for the jam by herself. This would open up opportunities to receive assists as she soars to the rim.

All of which is to say that if you weren’t ready for the Fran Belibi era, it’s time to get on board. It’s here, and it’s here to stay.