VIDEO: Watch LaMelo Ball sneak his way into opposing huddle

You can take the Ball brother out of the Big Baller Brand backyard, but you can’t take the backyard antics out of the Ball brother.

With LaMelo Ball, the youngest of the triumvirate, now at SPIRE Academy, he’s just getting his feet wet in high school basketball all over again. During a contest this weekend against Tennessee Preparatory Academy (TPA), Ball made a subtle slide over toward a TPA huddle.

And then, straight out of central casting, no one from TPA noticed. Ball listened in, then reacted and readied for the following possession.

Was it cheating? Only if one overlooks TPA’s willful cooperation with it. Has LaMelo become more clever in his year away from prep basketball? Perhaps.

Will any of this make him a more convincing pro prospect? Certainly not, though it does underscore his win at all costs orientation. That’s worth something.