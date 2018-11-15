USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Watch Russellville (Ky.) QB Jacob Naylor complete a behind-the-back pass ... and not the way you think

Russellville QB Jacob Naylor completed a behind-the-back pass (Photo: @overtime/Twitter) Photo: @overtime/Twitter

VIDEO: Watch Russellville (Ky.) QB Jacob Naylor complete a behind-the-back pass ... and not the way you think

Football

VIDEO: Watch Russellville (Ky.) QB Jacob Naylor complete a behind-the-back pass ... and not the way you think

Usually, when a quarterback throws a “behind the back pass,” it’s a call ripped straight out of the trick play stack, with a quarterback turning backward and tossing the ball wedding bouquet style toward a spot in the end zone. It’s always feels like desperation.

Not this behind-the-back pass. The completed attempt by Russellville (Ky.) High School senior quarterback Jacob Naylor was a behind-the-back flip that was a hybrid between an option pitch and a bubble screen.

The completed attempt was nothing short of miraculous … and skillful of course. Naylor was ad-libbing in the most impressive way, taking a calculated risk with a potentially major reward.

In this case, Naylor’s pass netted his team an extra 7-10 yards in field position. Some might question whether that kind of a marginal increase was worth the risk incumbent in a sudden behind-the-back pass.

For Naylor, it was worth it because he clearly felt like he was in control. After all, there’s no off on the genius switch.

, , , Football, Outside The Box, Video

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2018/video-watch-russellville-ky-qb-jacob-naylor-complete-a-behind-the-back-pass-and-not-the-way-you-think
VIDEO: Watch Russellville (Ky.) QB Jacob Naylor complete a behind-the-back pass ... and not the way you think
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.