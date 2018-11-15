VIDEO: Watch Russellville (Ky.) QB Jacob Naylor complete a behind-the-back pass ... and not the way you think

Usually, when a quarterback throws a “behind the back pass,” it’s a call ripped straight out of the trick play stack, with a quarterback turning backward and tossing the ball wedding bouquet style toward a spot in the end zone. It’s always feels like desperation.

Did bro just do a BEHIND THE BACK THROW!? 🔥 @naylorvich11 pic.twitter.com/ZB3Usv299u — Overtime (@overtime) November 14, 2018

Not this behind-the-back pass. The completed attempt by Russellville (Ky.) High School senior quarterback Jacob Naylor was a behind-the-back flip that was a hybrid between an option pitch and a bubble screen.

The completed attempt was nothing short of miraculous … and skillful of course. Naylor was ad-libbing in the most impressive way, taking a calculated risk with a potentially major reward.

In this case, Naylor’s pass netted his team an extra 7-10 yards in field position. Some might question whether that kind of a marginal increase was worth the risk incumbent in a sudden behind-the-back pass.

For Naylor, it was worth it because he clearly felt like he was in control. After all, there’s no off on the genius switch.