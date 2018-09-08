VIDEO: Texas high school kicker boots 59-yard field goal -- with plenty of distance

Out in the Hill Country, Tivy (Kerrville, Texas) junior placekicker Jared Zirkel nearly made Lone Star State high school football history on Friday night.

The Antlers’ 57-41 win over Fredericksburg (Texas) was punctuated with a jaw-dropping 59-yard field goal that, if we’re being honest, probably would have been good from 65:

According to the Hill Country Community Journal, citing Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine’s records section, there have been three 62-yard field goals completed in Texas, most recently performed by David Leverton of Midland against Odessa Permian.

With another year and a half to go, it’s not inconceivable to think Zirkel could join that exclusive club.