VIDEO: Watch this Ind. goalie score a goal on a pitch carved out of cornfields

VIDEO: Watch this Ind. goalie score a goal on a pitch carved out of cornfields

Boys Soccer

VIDEO: Watch this Ind. goalie score a goal on a pitch carved out of cornfields

A goalie goal is always special, no matter where it comes. When it unfolds in the middle of a cornfield ripped straight from a postmodern Norman Rockwell canvas, well, that’s even more memorable.

That’s precisely what we have here, with Lafayette (Ind.) Faith Christian goalie Cole Ungaro booting the ball right over his offensive front and the opposing goalie and straight between the pipes.

Goalie goal? Check. Shaky Mom or Dad handicam video work? Check. Iconic setting? Double check.

About that setting … when did W.P. Kinsella’s Field of Dreams ditch baseball and start hosting the global game? It’s hard to imagine another patch of cornfields that high being transformed into a working varsity-level sports setting.

Apparently they did in Lafayette. Perhaps someone should tell the good folks over at Purdue. Watching the Boilermakers play on that corn pitch would be pretty incredible, and something tells us the Big Ten Network cameras would have a field day with the backdrops.

VIDEO: Watch this Ind. goalie score a goal on a pitch carved out of cornfields
