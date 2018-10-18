VIDEO: Watch this WR in Georgia reverse field on wild, circuitous TD run

A straight line may be the shortest path between two points. However, what is the shortest path to a certain measure of internet fame while carrying the ball on a football field?

In that case, the long way might be your best bet.

Perhaps nobody knows that better than Bremen (Ga.) High School wide receiver Jalen Dallas, who put on quite a display in Friday night’s 49-7 win over Temple (Ga.) High.

After going in motion, Dallas takes the pitch to the right sideline. Sensing danger, he backtracks, and that’s where the fun really starts.

In the words of Supertramp, Dallas takes the long way home.

At the very end of the clip, after Dallas had entered the end zone, you can see how one Temple defender punch the ground in frustration. We would say that is the mark of any successful ball carrier – a sea of chagrined defenders in your wake.