VIDEO: Watch three-star CB Ainias Smith pull off one-handed INT, score

There are big games, and then there is whatever Ainias Smith of Dulles High School (Sugar Land, Texas) put together Thursday night.

The senior do-everything player is a three-star cornerback recruit, and Thursday night against he scored a TD in three different manners in a 42-7 rout of Clement (Sugar Land, Texas).

While all three are impressive, the one that really caught our eye is at about the 0:15 mark of the below video.

😤🤤 ON ME @ainias_smith #WeALLEN 70 yard TD reception 70 yard KR TD 57 yard 1 hand INT TD pic.twitter.com/qEB6CZjYOk — justin allen (@_jallen13_) October 13, 2018

How about that one-handed snag on the interception, then the breakaway speed to take it 57 yards to the house?

There’s a reason the 5-10, 187-pound corner has 15 Div. I offers, according to 247 Sports. With highlights like this, Ainias Smith is a name to know.