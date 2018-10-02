VIDEO: Watch Whitehaven (Tenn.) RB Devin Boddie Jr. tap dance around and through a defense

Devin Boddie Jr. is a Vanderbilt commit and senior at Whitehaven High in Memphis. He’s a running back with extreme elusiveness and speed at 5-foot-11 and 165 pounds. He flexed all of that on this run against Trezevant (Tenn.) on Friday.

The touchdown was just one of five in a 35-0 Whitehaven rout, which might seem to diminish just how magical Boddie’s feet were on that run. It shouldn’t; Trezevant entered the game with a 3-3 record, and the tackling attempts on Boddie weren’t even particularly bad; he was just that good.

And there’s little question that Boddie will still be that good when he arrives on campus northeast of his current spot in Memphis next year in Nashville. Whether the talent manifests there the way it does now at the high school level remains to be seen.

Let’s hope it does, because right now Boddie is an awful lot of fun to watch.