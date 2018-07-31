VIDEO: Watch young Ferris Daley score on Jaylen Brown at his own camp, to everyone's thrill

We’ve seen far too many examples of NBA players clowning some young pupil at their celebrity basketball camps. It’s an easy bit, it tends to draw lots of laughs and cheers and no one is too hurt by it, even the kid who has just been embarrassed by a monster block, or the like.

You know what’s better than the kid being embarrassed by the star? The star being embarrassed by the kid.

Speaking of which, here was Jaylen Brown at his eponymous camp at Wheeler High School (his alma mater), outside Atlanta:

My little brother scoring on jaylen brown. 🔥 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/16gRtheQnk — 🏧 (@that_dude_mink) July 29, 2018

That, ladies and gentlemen, is how you score on a pro. Sure, Brown readily submitted to the pump fake and bit on what he clearly could have held back on. That’s the point: Brown is in on the bit, even if young Ferris Daley is not.

And that’s what makes the moment so special. Brown gave Daley a chance to score, submitting a facsimile of an earnest defensive effort so that Daley felt like he really beat an NBA star. No one was hurt by it, Brown clearly got more enjoyment out of watching Daley’s shot go in and his subsequent reaction than he would have if he rejected it across the court. And the crowd clearly would rather see Daley score than Brown record another block in the least memorable pickup situation he’s been involved in since being drafted into the NBA.

It was a win-win-win, as all these situations should be. Good on Brown and his campers for creating an enjoyable situation for everyone. When everyone gets to go home a winner, they all should.