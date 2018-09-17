VIDEO: Watching Julian Fleming sprint to the end zone is mesmerizing

Occasionally (ok, fairly often) in high school sports there’s a single athlete who is far more talented than everyone else on the field. That’s Julian Fleming every time he takes the field for Southern Columbia (Pa.) High.

Fleming is a five-star Class of 2020 wide receiver who has absolutely blazing speed. As in, he’s so fast, he almost lights the field on fire beneath him. During Friday’s 48-0 rout of Shamokin, Fleming took one reception to the house by locking into a double-time pace that almost made the defenders he raced past look as if they were actually standing still.

That’s really not a metaphor, either; Fleming was so fast he made everything around him seem to slow down. The resulting highlight reel play was truly mesmerizing:

Watch that touchdown again. It’s not as if the quartet of Shamokin defenders weren’t trying to track Fleming down. It’s just that Fleming was that fast. his turnover was almost twice the rate of the defenders behind him.

Needless to say, Fleming has the speed and talent to do this kind of thing to any team in Pennsylvania, or just about any team of the nation. The more he does, the better in our book. It’s awfully fun to watch.